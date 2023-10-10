Katie Halper, Aaron Mate: Useful Idiots Monday Mourning (9th October 2023) (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/-r89HAi_SvM?si=Tf0qha2iltKty5vh
#MondayMourningFor $5 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and chat live with Katie and Aaron in the Absurd Arena at http://usefulidiotspodcast.com
Or find us on Locals at http://usefulidiots.locals.com
Join the Absurd Arena live chat with Katie and Aaron every Tuesday at 12pm est at https://usefulidiotspodcast.com/chat
Katie Halper and Aaron Maté go over the worst moments of the Sunday morning news shows that they watch so you don’t have to.
Join Katie and Aaron with your questions right after the stream at Callin Just download the free app to ask a question or listen on the web.
If it's Monday Morning, it's #MondayMourning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.