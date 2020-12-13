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It's Rainmaking Time! Calling in the US Constitution Part 1
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1 view • December 13, 2020
Dr. Edwin Vieira, PhD & JD, is one of the most important Legal Minds regarding the reality and application of the US Constitution. He's been practicing Constitutional law for 45 years and has won several important cases at the Supreme Court.
In the Supreme Court of the United States he successfully argued or briefed the cases leading to the landmark decisions Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, Chicago Teachers Union v. Hudson, and Communications Workers of America v. Beck, which established constitutional and statutory limitations on the uses to which labor unions, in both the private and the public sectors, may apply fees extracted from nonunion workers as a condition of their employment.
In this 1 of a 2 part conversation, we discuss some of the most misunderstood aspects of the US Constitution & its's current status, relative to what appears to be an official selection. He's the author of many landmark books & articles:
1. Constitutional Homeland Security, A Nation in Arms
2. How to Dethrone The Judiciary
3. Three Rights
4. Thirteen Words
5. Pieces of Eight, The Monetary Powers and Disabilities of the United States Constitution
6. Crashmaker
We thank you for watching and look forward to hearing from many of you.
To find out more about Dr. Vieira: https://newswithviews.com/writers/
To find out more about this show: itsrainmakingtime.com
In the Supreme Court of the United States he successfully argued or briefed the cases leading to the landmark decisions Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, Chicago Teachers Union v. Hudson, and Communications Workers of America v. Beck, which established constitutional and statutory limitations on the uses to which labor unions, in both the private and the public sectors, may apply fees extracted from nonunion workers as a condition of their employment.
In this 1 of a 2 part conversation, we discuss some of the most misunderstood aspects of the US Constitution & its's current status, relative to what appears to be an official selection. He's the author of many landmark books & articles:
1. Constitutional Homeland Security, A Nation in Arms
2. How to Dethrone The Judiciary
3. Three Rights
4. Thirteen Words
5. Pieces of Eight, The Monetary Powers and Disabilities of the United States Constitution
6. Crashmaker
We thank you for watching and look forward to hearing from many of you.
To find out more about Dr. Vieira: https://newswithviews.com/writers/
To find out more about this show: itsrainmakingtime.com
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