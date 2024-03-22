Create New Account
CHILD ABUSE- netflix documentary THE PROGRAM -
Published 20 hours ago

ABOUT OUR CHILDREN: I will leave you with this email from James Corbett 3.22.24 in my inbox this morning. If you made it this far thanks for reading, no one ususually gets this far. This is a re-post from jame's corbett after the birth of his second child in 2016  sent to him from'...from a listener named David...:

'as you probably know, having two healthy wonderful children make you the luckiest person n the world.  No amount of money could ever replace the gift you just received. If only other people in the world could better understand this, the world would be a far better place..."

Thank you Katherine Kubler and others for your courage  to direct The Program.

I upload once again here the 2021my letter about midwest academy's court appearace in 2021. He finally went to jail in 2023. 

human traffickingchild abusenetflixchild traffickingthe programdocumentary the programkatherine kublermidwest academy

