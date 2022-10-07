ENDGAME: Houck family attorney says FBI has no case

On Friday October 7, 2022, freedom advocates rallied on the streets of Philadelphia, PA to speak out against the Sept. 23 FBI raid conducted on pro-life activist and Catholic author Mark Houck. His attorney Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society spoke at the rally, telling attendees that he told the FBI from the beginning that it "had no case" against Houck and expected a "not-guilty" verdict regarding the FBI's allegations. Because the FBI's actions against the Houck family were so egregious, Breen also described a possible scenario wherein U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland personally apologies to the Houck family before the U.S. Senate for the Department of Justice's tremendous overreach.
