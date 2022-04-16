Famine of the word of God. Amos 8:11 Daniel 7:25 II Thess 2:11 #mandelaeffect #Bible Changes #nde

📖 Your Bible Is being changed Supernaturally!





Who is making these Changes to the Bible?

1. The Prince of the Airwaves.



When were the Bible Changes made?

1. The changes are still being made. It is unknown when they started.



What specific Changes are being made to the Bible?

1. Words are being changed. For example wineskins to bottles. Lion to Wolf. Heavens to Heaven.

2. Newer Words being added. For example couch, piss, and stuff.

3. Focus on perversion and homosexuality.

4. Blasphemy.



Where or How is the Bible being Changed?

1. Supernaturally in the Spiritual Realm.

2. CERN

3. Time Travel

4. Supercomputer



Why is the Bible Changing?

(Famine of the word) Amos 8:11

“Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD:”



Why are the Changes being allowed?

(Changes to Time and Law) Daniel 7:25

“And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.”



Why can’t everyone see the Bible Changes?

(Strong Delusion) 2 Thessalonians 2:11

“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:”





Mandela Effect #ME



1. NDE Near Death Experiences (car accident, attempted suicide, or physical attack)

2. Trauma (rape, molestation, physical assault, or emotional abuse)

3. Blood Type O (universal blood and organ donor)

4. Military Connection

5. Disconnected (television, movies, and/or social media)

6. Patterns (numbers, names, and/or colors)

7. Memories (your past memories are different from friends and/or family)

8. Hospitalization (as a childhood)

9. Money (lawsuit, inheritance, or lottery)

10. MK Ultra, Childhood Sacrifice, Witchcraft, or Freemasonry Connection.







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