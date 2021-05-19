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Cannabis Corruption
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50 views • May 19, 2021
Two legal stories, equally ridiculous: (1) A former mayor Massachusetts was convicted of corruption after prosecutors alleged he engaged in a bribery scheme in which he solicited payments from cannabis companies in exchange for licenses.
(2) It was ruled in Mississippi that the MMJ initiative was invalid because it didn’t meet the state’s initiative process requiring that 20% of the signatures come from each of five congressional districts.
The problem is that Mississippi went from five to four congressional districts after the 2000 Census, whether with intent, by oversight, or for some other reason, the ballot-initiative process cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress.
“It’s a sad day for Mississippi when the Supreme Court communicates to a vast majority of the voters that their vote doesn’t matter.”
Show Notes:
Ex-Massachusetts mayor found guilty of cannabis bribery scheme
https://mjbizdaily.com/daily-news/#ex-massachusetts-mayor-jasiel-correia-found-guilty-of-cannabis-bribery-scheme
Mississippi high court voids voter-ratified medical cannabis legalization measure
https://mjbizdaily.com/mississippi-supreme-court-voids-voter-ratified-medical-cannabis-legalization-measure/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 720 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
(2) It was ruled in Mississippi that the MMJ initiative was invalid because it didn’t meet the state’s initiative process requiring that 20% of the signatures come from each of five congressional districts.
The problem is that Mississippi went from five to four congressional districts after the 2000 Census, whether with intent, by oversight, or for some other reason, the ballot-initiative process cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress.
“It’s a sad day for Mississippi when the Supreme Court communicates to a vast majority of the voters that their vote doesn’t matter.”
Show Notes:
Ex-Massachusetts mayor found guilty of cannabis bribery scheme
https://mjbizdaily.com/daily-news/#ex-massachusetts-mayor-jasiel-correia-found-guilty-of-cannabis-bribery-scheme
Mississippi high court voids voter-ratified medical cannabis legalization measure
https://mjbizdaily.com/mississippi-supreme-court-voids-voter-ratified-medical-cannabis-legalization-measure/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 720 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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