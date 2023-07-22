FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:7-13, 20230722

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 96:7-13

Sabbath 7th Day of the Week Prayer, 20230722

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, and Almighty Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death and resurrection on Calvary’s Cross.

7 O my Glorious and Heavenly Father, in gratitude, I join with other Saints to give You Glory and Strength.

8 I honor You, my Gracious Lord with the Glory due Your Name; I bring an offering, and humbly come into Your Holy Courts.

9 Merciful Father, I humbly come to Your presence in the beauty and holiness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! I join with other Christians to tremble before You, Glorious Father.

10 I declare among the nations, “The LORD GOD Almighty reigns; the world also is firmly established, it shall not be moved; the LORD GOD shall judge the peoples righteously.”

11 Let the Heavens rejoice, and let the earth be glad; let the sea roar, and all its fullness;

12 Also, let the field be joyful, and all that is in it. Then all the trees of the woods will rejoice before You, Heavenly Father,

13 For I firmly believe that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ is coming again, He is coming to judge the earth. He will judge the world with righteousness, and the peoples with Truth from Your Holy Scriptures. Come, LORD Jesus! We shall be eagerly waiting for your Glorious return. Amen!

Thank You Merciful Father for Your daily Divine Truth. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 96:7-13, personalized, NKJV).

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).