Children Are Gems Stones to God A Breastplate of Righteousness

Follow Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/08/gems-stones.html The New Heaven And New Earth / The New Jerusalem /

Revelation 21 Fulfilled! Each stone is on the Breastplate of the High Priest. Each stone is the name of one of the Sons of Jacob. Each has its own meaning and they correlate to each month of the year. Month the name and the meaning of one of the sons of Israel. So when Jesus said Peter was a stone Peter knew the sons of Israel are stones. "The Peter Stone" would be

***Jesus revealed as the Christ!***

Mothers and Fathers. You are called by God to build a Morally upright society. Got an F. Failed. Without knowing Jesus Christ came, has already come back! A second coming occurred already.

. Do it over. Redeemable Each Child is a Stone to build God's Kingdom on earth. Each child Must "know" Jesus.

.. The Christ, The Living real Jesus Christ has come to earth. His Real Kingdom is within you.

. Jesus told Peter "This stone",

***"Jesus is the Christ",***

. messiah is what Jesus is building his church upon!

. You are letting this Satanic bunch of builders, ***Mason means builders,*** build a society of freaks! Insane people. Turning others into Gargoyles. Stones on top of buildings like useless ordainments scaring each other. Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com/

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-indicted-again/

***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%