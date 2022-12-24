MASS ARRESTS IN BRAZIL! - Military Coup IMMINENT? - Globalists Are Desperate To Bring In Great Reset

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass arrests in Brazil as globalist criminal and World Economic Forum favorite Lula da Silva is certified as the new President after a clearly fraudulent election, replacing Bolsonaro.
All the while, the military continues to stand by Bolsonaro and it appears the country is on the verge of a complete revolution as mass protests continue and protesters see their bank accounts frozen over their support for the President.
At the same time, many people including indigenous leaders and pastors are being mass arrested as over 100 activists have thus far been rounded up. Militia leaders on the other hand that have opposed Bolsonaro and planned violent false flag provocateur activities at pro Bolsonaro protests have been killed by the military.
Things are getting heated just as the world pushes itself into the economic brink as BRICS looks to be the new world reserve currency system.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
