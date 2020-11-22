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Sidney Powell Has Proof AOC & Bernie Caught Sabotaging Election
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178 views • November 22, 2020
"To those things that deal with the mental of the earth, these shall call upon the mountains to cover many. As ye have seen those in lowly places raised to those of power in the political, in the machinery of nations' activities, so shall ye see those in high places REDUCED and calling on the waters of darkness to cover them." ~ Edgar Cayce (The Sleeping Prophet on future of USA)
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