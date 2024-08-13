BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

31 MILLION EXCESS DEATHS ⚰ WHAT CAUSED THEM❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
660 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • 8 months ago

In this video I discuss a recent paper which looks at the causes for excess mortality of 31 million over the period of 2020-2023.


Here is the paper I mention: https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-07-19-Correlation-ACM-World-125-countries-Rancourt-Hickey-Linard.pdf


Here is the summary: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/excess-death-covid-public-health-measures/

----------------------------------------------------------


Because I can't talk freely, I created a BRAND NEW Rumble channel, so follow me there: https://rumble.com/user/EONutrition


Find me:

Website: https://www.eonutrition.co.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eonutrition Twitter: https://twitter.com/EO_Nutrition IG: https://www.instagram.com/eonutrition/


Check out my new FB group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thiamineprotocols


For a clean form of thiamine TTFD with no fillers, look to Objective Nutrients https://www.objectivenutrients.com/


For those who don't know, I formulate supplements free-from fillers or excipients: http://tinyurl.com/52ejut6m


Looking for guidance on using high dose thiamine? Download my protocols here: https://thiamineprotocols.com/


DISCLAIMER: Elliot is not a medical professional and the information in this video is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. Always consult with your primary healthcare provider for medical advice.


Source: https://youtu.be/rBkKBqpLjAk?si=7elzz54r-Wa1GDmF

Keywords
white genocideexcess deathscovidiocracymulti pronged attack31 million
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy