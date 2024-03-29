中央銀行による世界奴隷計画 自由からファシズムへ 1/2
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm19945321
中央銀行による世界奴隷計画 自由からファシズムへ2/2
https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm19945433
アーロン・ルッソ監督による2006年公開のドキュメンタリー
https://video.fc2.com/tw/content/201710251DDBv1Tw
「なんてみんなバカなんだ。俺たちはなんでも思い通りにできるって」
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiTY5lf9Cxg&t=295s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.