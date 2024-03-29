Create New Account
遺作から今を観る
w₊w₊w＝？
33 Subscribers
89 views
Published 16 hours ago

中央銀行による世界奴隷計画 自由からファシズムへ 1/2

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm19945321


中央銀行による世界奴隷計画 自由からファシズムへ2/2

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm19945433


アーロン・ルッソ監督による2006年公開のドキュメンタリー

https://video.fc2.com/tw/content/201710251DDBv1Tw


「なんてみんなバカなんだ。俺たちはなんでも思い通りにできるって」
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiTY5lf9Cxg&t=295s



bbcnwoebs

