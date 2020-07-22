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Man wears a mesh facemask to prove mandatory masks in Florida is not about protection
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218 views • July 22, 2020
Russ Ward, June 24, 2020
A man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida.
"I visited a local Walmart in a county that put an ordinance in place that mandates masks," the filmer, Russ Ward, said.
"I wore a mask that is designed for protecting your face in a paintball battle. You can easily breathe through it. I walked all around the store, talked to employees, and other shoppers, and every one of them could see my mouth."
"It was almost like not wearing a mask at all. Nobody cared. That's because it's not about safety. It's all about compliance."
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/man-wears-mesh-face-mask-150000272.html
A man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida.
"I visited a local Walmart in a county that put an ordinance in place that mandates masks," the filmer, Russ Ward, said.
"I wore a mask that is designed for protecting your face in a paintball battle. You can easily breathe through it. I walked all around the store, talked to employees, and other shoppers, and every one of them could see my mouth."
"It was almost like not wearing a mask at all. Nobody cared. That's because it's not about safety. It's all about compliance."
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/man-wears-mesh-face-mask-150000272.html
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