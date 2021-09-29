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"SMART TOILETS" WILL MONITOR YOUR "HEALTH", SEND RESULTS TO BIG TECH
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60 views • September 29, 2021
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"Smart Toilets" Will Monitor Your "Health", Send Results to Big Tech https://rumble.com/vn2zub-smart-toilets-will-monitor-your-health-send-results-to-big-tech.html
Quote: "DeAnna Lorraine says "smart toilets" will monitor your poop for any "viruses", and send the results to big tech!"
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Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
"Smart Toilets" Will Monitor Your "Health", Send Results to Big Tech https://rumble.com/vn2zub-smart-toilets-will-monitor-your-health-send-results-to-big-tech.html
Quote: "DeAnna Lorraine says "smart toilets" will monitor your poop for any "viruses", and send the results to big tech!"
-
Newsbreak 133 | Breaking: Dr. Young reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP capsids, parasite in 4 vaccines https://is.gd/dUTXM6
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