⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, January 3, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (3 January 2023)

Part 1

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been eliminated near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Novosyolovskoye and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems have launched attacks at 4 AFU assault detachments near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Novosadovoye, Serebryanka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 120 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickups, and 2 motor vehicles.





◽️ 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continue their offensive.





◽️ Up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 7 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Krasnoye, Petrovskoye, Nevelskoye, Georgiyevka, and Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery attacks at AFU units have resulted in the elimination of over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups near Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva, and Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 High-precision strikes launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of the units from the 'Foreign Legion' have resulted in the elimination of over 130 foreign mercenaries near Maslyakovka, and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralised 72 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment at 104 areas.





◽️ 4 AFU ordnance and equipment depots have been destroyed near Gulyuaypole and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 AFU armament and hardware depot has been destroyed near Tyaginka (Kherson region).

Part 2





💥 Missile and air strikes launched at a hardware concentration near Druzhkovka railway station (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of:





◽️ 2 launching ramps for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS);





◽️ 4 armoured fighting vehicles for Czech-manufactured RM-70 Vampire MLRS;





◽️ over 800 rockets for MLRS;





◽️ 6 motor vehicles, and up to 120 Ukrainian personnel.





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 launching ramps for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS, that were used for shelling settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, have been detected and destroyed near Kramatorsk.





◽️ 3 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems have been destroyed at their firing positions near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ 2 Ukrainian fighting vehicles for Grad MLRS have been destroyed near Volchansk (Kharkov region) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 2 D-30 howitzers have been destroyed near Kamenskoye and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Svistunovka, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Trudovoye, and Berdyansk (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 9 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS have been intercepted near Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 355 airplanes and 199 helicopters, 2,807 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,382 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 967 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,768 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,900 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



