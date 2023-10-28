Create New Account
COWBOY NATION LOVES PRESIDENT TRUMP
SALVATORIO
COWBOY NATION LOVES PRESIDENT TRUMP

Cowboy nation loves President Trump
Everybody shout Everybody jump
Every time he kicks rump
Cowboy nation loves President Trump

Cowboy nation come on 'n yee haw
For the USA let me hear ya y'all
For the greatest president of all
Cowboy nation let me hear ya yee haw

YEE HAW !

We love ya We love ya We love ya
President Trump
We love ya We love ya We love ya
Everybody shout 'n jump

President Trump is on the way
Everybody shout Shout hooray !
Everybody jump for the USA
Yippie yi o yippie yi o kai yay

YEE HAW !

We love ya We love ya We love ya
President Trump
We love ya We love ya Welove ya
Everybody shout 'n jump

Cowboy nation loves President Trump
Everybody shout Everybody jump
Every time he kicks rump
Cowboy nation loves President Trump

YEE HAW !

Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023

Keywords
trumpmagaamerica firstsave america

