COWBOY NATION LOVES PRESIDENT TRUMP
Cowboy nation loves President Trump
Everybody shout Everybody jump
Every time he kicks rump
Cowboy nation loves President Trump
Cowboy nation come on 'n yee haw
For the USA let me hear ya y'all
For the greatest president of all
Cowboy nation let me hear ya yee haw
YEE HAW !
We love ya We love ya We love ya
President Trump
We love ya We love ya We love ya
Everybody shout 'n jump
President Trump is on the way
Everybody shout Shout hooray !
Everybody jump for the USA
Yippie yi o yippie yi o kai yay
YEE HAW !
We love ya We love ya We love ya
President Trump
We love ya We love ya Welove ya
Everybody shout 'n jump
Cowboy nation loves President Trump
Everybody shout Everybody jump
Every time he kicks rump
Cowboy nation loves President Trump
YEE HAW !
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023
