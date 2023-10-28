COWBOY NATION LOVES PRESIDENT TRUMP

Cowboy nation loves President Trump

Everybody shout Everybody jump

Every time he kicks rump

Cowboy nation loves President Trump

Cowboy nation come on 'n yee haw

For the USA let me hear ya y'all

For the greatest president of all

Cowboy nation let me hear ya yee haw

YEE HAW !

We love ya We love ya We love ya

President Trump

We love ya We love ya We love ya

Everybody shout 'n jump

President Trump is on the way

Everybody shout Shout hooray !

Everybody jump for the USA

Yippie yi o yippie yi o kai yay

YEE HAW !

We love ya We love ya We love ya

President Trump

We love ya We love ya Welove ya

Everybody shout 'n jump

Cowboy nation loves President Trump

Everybody shout Everybody jump

Every time he kicks rump

Cowboy nation loves President Trump

YEE HAW !

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2023