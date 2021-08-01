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Dr Bryan Ardis Unloads on Fauci, CDC, FDA, Big Pharma and the MSM - "This is Eugenics"
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207 views • August 01, 2021
Dr Bryan Ardis is a guest on the German Corona Investigative Committee, Dr Reiner Fuellmich et al, discussing the atrocious way the CDC and Big Pharma have been using Billions of people worldwide and especially the US on the misuse of drugs and the so-called 'vaccines'. There is clear evidence by Dr Bryan Ardis' research this is not a way to heal people but to depopulate the world - The Great Reset model.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee and Dr Bryan Ardis
Clip from the full Episode 63 [07-30-21] https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sca63_converted_720p:0?r=6onuucrALnWyRFa9HP7cbALHg16rkJBa
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee and Dr Bryan Ardis
Clip from the full Episode 63 [07-30-21] https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/sca63_converted_720p:0?r=6onuucrALnWyRFa9HP7cbALHg16rkJBa
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