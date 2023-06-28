Event Lines in Revelation: Seals, Trumpets, Bowls

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There are several 'event lines' in Revelation. Today I'll be discussing where the events associated with the Seals, Trumpets and Bowls show up on a timeline/event line.
Related videos:
6th Seal: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o
Understanding 'time' in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4
The 'Hour of Trial':https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
4 Horsemen: https://youtu.be/E0YdD1O_eZc
To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc:
Kenneth Sara
PO Box 157
Waynesboro, Tn., 38485
Email: [email protected]
Backup Email: [email protected]
If you live in the USA, send Ken $5.00 (per drive) using either US mail, or Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. If you live overseas, contact Ken directly about prices as shipping costs vary from country to country.
NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FI0XiztnAkq8X3He5Kv7s1ZrC6APHgSQ/view?usp=share_link
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com