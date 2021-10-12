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BALANCING MACSULINE AND FEMININE
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13 views • October 12, 2021
For the next 3 minutes, I want talk about the polarity of masculine and feminine.
If we continue to let this divide grow, it just becomes another tool that can be used to further manipulate and control us.
There is a huge resurgence of the divine feminine, which is necessary.
But it won’t serve us if we end up with a matriarchy!
We’ve got to come to a place where we can find balance.
To watch the full video click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N2moZsFtMk
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
If we continue to let this divide grow, it just becomes another tool that can be used to further manipulate and control us.
There is a huge resurgence of the divine feminine, which is necessary.
But it won’t serve us if we end up with a matriarchy!
We’ve got to come to a place where we can find balance.
To watch the full video click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N2moZsFtMk
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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