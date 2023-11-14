Create New Account
Illegals are refusing to stay at a shelter in NYC, demanding return to luxury hotel or home country
Published 18 hours ago

NEWSMAX: Illegal migrants are refusing to stay at a shelter in New York City, some are demanding to return to a luxury hotel, while others are returning to their home countries due to lack of work. NEWSMAX's Mike Carter reports.


@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1724466666220794249?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border

