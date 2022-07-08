Cult Of The Medics Chapter Eight: UNDERWORLD

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We live in the sunlit world of what we believe to be reality. But there is, unseen by most, an Underworld, a place that is just as real, but not as brightly lit, a dark side if you will…
Catch up on the series here: https://cultofthemedics.com/
This is the culmination of 15 years of research that I am presenting in several episodes. This project is on-going and all-encompassing, and it's important that it's out there. Therefore, I am releasing this project for free. You can share, download, re-upload, clip, and reference. All I ask is that you credit where credit is due, and make a small financial contribution if you see its value. https://www.cultofthemedics.com/donate
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR + http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics
TRAILER MUSIC: "Mad World (Official Epic Cover)
Out Now (Spotify/Apple/Etc): https://ffm.to/mad_world
Connect with 2WEI:
https://www.instagram.com/2weimusic/
https://twitter.com/2WEIMUSIC
https://spoti.fi/3u37qZ2 https://
apple.co/3AEYPx5 https://2wei.audio/
DANHEIM (Featured Artist)
Main site: https://danheimmusic.com/
Discography: https://danheimmusic.com/discography/
Spotify Playlist featuring all songs included + more: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6fDKZmg8X1FkfzBuw4teoi?si=52bcf19be8244b6b
Follow Cult of the Medics on Telegram: https://t.me/cultofthemedics