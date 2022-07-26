Project Black Star Overview for Andy at Miles Franklin, New Long Covid Symptoms, Bill for Digital ID in the US, Dr. Jane Ruby-Mike Adams Discuss CLOT MYSTERIES (Hydras): 07.26.2022

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Project Black Star Overview Report for Andy Schectman at Miles Franklin.com
By Terral
July 26, 2022 Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/d57e817c-93ab-47d8-a93b-29862bae8db5
Andy Schectman and I had a nice conversation on the phone yesterday about setting up my affiliate account at Miles Franklin.com. I asked and he knew little or nothing about the Project Black Star Investigation and I promised to send Andy and Dan an information package that includes the video using the link above. My email to Tim Stern dated June 08, 2020 was sent to Andy and Dan and appears below:
Email to Tim Stern:
Dear Professor Stern, gifted geologists, and astrophysicists:…
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New long Covid symptoms revealed
Submitted by Richard
https://www.rt.com/news/559645-long-covid-hair-sex/
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New bill aims to make digital ID pervasive in the United States
Submitted by Brenda
https://reclaimthenet.org/new-bill-aims-to-make-digital-id-pervasive-in-the-united-states/
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Dr. Jane Ruby and the Health Ranger reveal post-vaccine CLOT MYSTERIES with new lab results
Submitted by Terral
July 26, 2022 Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/18e43bf1-b64b-4868-b4de-4efdc02feefa
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Read the Full Report by Subscribing to the 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]