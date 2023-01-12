Paul Kengor: Co-Author of The Devil and Bella Dodd

Of all the books that Dr. Paul Kengor has written, The Devil and Bella Dodd: One Woman’s Struggle Against Communism and Her Redemption may be his most important. It tells the story of a woman who played a leading role in the Communist Party of the United States more than 50 years ago. Bella Dodd was so effective in orchestrating the infiltration of both public and private sectors that FBI files about her have only recently been declassified.

Far from a run-of-the-mill history text, The Devil and Bella Dodd is a timely expose of the origins of the current chaos we’re witnessing, couched in modern terms like The Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It is a must-read, red-pill book. Dr. Kengor sat down with The New American to provide a sneak peek into its pages.

