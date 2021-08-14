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THEY WANT US DEAD OR STERILIZED NOTES LEE MERRITT, MD
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800 views • August 14, 2021
Do you know who "they" are? She won't say it or they will call her crazy. The "they" is the one most evil.
Source: Fat News
Entire Interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u4BWe9OElELR/
They cannot test for any variant of covid there is no "Delta" variant it is all fake:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
Source: Fat News
Entire Interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/u4BWe9OElELR/
They cannot test for any variant of covid there is no "Delta" variant it is all fake:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
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