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Lääkärit vs KELA vuosikymmenen raskaan sarjan otteu
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43 views • May 28, 2021
KELA jyrää erikoislääkärien lausunnot mennen tullen. Virkailijat ovat
yli kaiken ammattilaidon, koulutuksen ja tietotaidon. Turha on Mehiläisen
spesialistien enää kirjoitella papereita kun kuka tahansa pikakoulutuksen
saanut urvilo voi jyrätä koko Lääkäriliiton.
yli kaiken ammattilaidon, koulutuksen ja tietotaidon. Turha on Mehiläisen
spesialistien enää kirjoitella papereita kun kuka tahansa pikakoulutuksen
saanut urvilo voi jyrätä koko Lääkäriliiton.
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