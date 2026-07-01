Do Julie Green & Amanda Grace Use An Occult Practice In Crafting Their Prophecies? Is It Biblical?

Julie Green and Amanda Grace are well-known prophets in the NAR and MAGA movement. One way that they both claim they receive prophecies is through automatic writing, where they claim the spirit just takes them over, they write down the prophecies, but are often not aware of the contents of the messages until they read them back. This is very similar to the occult practice called "automatic writing". Automatic writing, also known as psychography, is an occult and spiritual practice in which a person produces written words, messages, or text without conscious intent or control. The writer acts as a passive vessel, allowing supposed external forces—such as spirits, spirit guides, higher self, or supernatural entities—to guide or dictate the content. Is there a biblical precedent for prophets to use this kind of message receiving from God, or is this dabbling with witchcraft? Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-72/

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