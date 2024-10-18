"Do You Have Baby Killing Technology?"





In a video taken at a weapons manufacturers convention for Israeli technology used in their genocidal war on Palestinians. A man behind the camera conveys his contempt towards the salespeople and war profiteers of genocide weaponry and drones audaciously asking them about “the baby killing technology” that “shreds babies” the dumbfounded men seem disinterested, unashamed and somewhat amused by their complicity in war crimes in their role in the line of production in the arms industry.





