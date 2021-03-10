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10 MORE GUITAR RIFFS To Get You Kicked Out Of A Guitar Shop | With GUITAR TABS
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133 views • March 10, 2021
After the original video we now have 10 MORE popular classic guitar riffs which may get you kicked out of a guitar shop! With guitar tabs for each classic guitar riff. Music and guitar tabs are interpretations from the original songs and may differ from original recordings.
Video timestamps from #10 to #1:
#10 (0:04) Aerosmith - Walk This Way.
#9 (0:20) Duane Eddy - Peter Gunn.
#8 (0:38) The Beatles - Day Tripper.
#7 (1:10) Metallica - One.
#6 (1:36) Monty Norman - James Bond Theme.
#5 (2:09) Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath.
#4 (2:39) Roy Orbison - Pretty Woman.
#3 (2:32) Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love.
#2 (3:00) Nirvana - Come As You Are.
#1 (3:27) Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Video timestamps from #10 to #1:
#10 (0:04) Aerosmith - Walk This Way.
#9 (0:20) Duane Eddy - Peter Gunn.
#8 (0:38) The Beatles - Day Tripper.
#7 (1:10) Metallica - One.
#6 (1:36) Monty Norman - James Bond Theme.
#5 (2:09) Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath.
#4 (2:39) Roy Orbison - Pretty Woman.
#3 (2:32) Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love.
#2 (3:00) Nirvana - Come As You Are.
#1 (3:27) Cream - Sunshine Of Your Love.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
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