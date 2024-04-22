Christ was the Ultimate Sacrifice, What is really the Abomination of Desolation

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Red Heifer / 3rd Temple Christian Zionist Deception

The real abomination of desolation has nothing to do with animal sacrifices, defiling the temple of God that is you. Four points to the podcast: 1. You’re the temple of God 2. Must give yourself as a daily sacrifice that fits the abomination of desolation, 3. Big Pharma is evil in the EOD, 4. It is a seed war to steal your soul. Remember the 3rd temple is not holy and the Red Heifer in the OT represents Christ. So:

· Christ was the ultimate sacrifice

· If Christ is not in it, it is not holy

The Red Heifer is a topic deeply embedded in the OT and represents Christ. It is described in Numbers 19:1-21. The people of Israel were to bring a defect- and blemish-free heifer that had never carried a yoke. The ashes of the red heifer were used for the purification of Israelites who had come into contact with death. The arrival of unblemished red heifers in Jerusalem is considered by some to herald an event not seen in 2,000 years. Orthodox Jews longing to build the third temple to reinstitute the Old Testament sacrificial system need red heifers to resume rituals.

The concept of a “Third Temple” in Jerusalem does not appear in the texts of the Bible. However, for Orthodox and conservative Jews, the Temple in Jerusalem is central to their religion and coincides with their beliefs in the Messiah (AC). T

In the New Testament, Jesus spoke of his own body as the Temple of God (John 2:19, Mark 14:58), telling the Jews that if they tore it down, He would build it again in three days. The only other actual, physical Temple spoken of in the New Testament is in Revelation 21 within the vision of the New Heaven and the New Earth.

Scripture used

You’re the temple of God if a Christan: 1 Corinthians 3:16-17: Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.

John 2:19-21: Jesus answered and said unto them, ‘Destroy this temple, and in three days I will raise it up.’ Then said the Jews, ‘Forty and six years was this temple in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days?’ But he spake of the temple of his body.

Give yourself as a daily sacrifice: Romans 12:1-2 (KJV): I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. 1 Peter 2:5 - you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.

Abomination of desolation: Daniel 9:27 KJV 27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week (7 years): and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation (offering) to cease, and for the overspreading ("wing" or "extremity“ / extension) of abominations he shall make it desolate (abandoned), even until the consummation (end), and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate (wrath on the uninhabited). 2 Thessalonians 2:4 (KJV): "Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.“ You’ll see the AC sitting in you..

Big Pharma is evil in the EOd: 23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. 24 And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth. Rev 18

Seal 1. Rev 6:2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow (toxin); and a crown (CV 19 Corona is a crown) was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer

Seed war to steal your soul: Genesis 3:15: And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed (satan’s seed) and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel (Christ’s).



