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Attorney Hold The Line
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180 views • August 04, 2021
Vaccine not approved and its not fully licensed right now, that is why they are giving suggested mandates, they are wanting to rush full license approval. At this point you have the right to refuse, and it has to be conformed consent, because it is not fully licensed right now.
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