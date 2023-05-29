EVACUATIONS & HISTORIC RESPONSE TO MASSIVE WILDFIRES*BILLIONS SERVED TOXIC FOOD?*BETELGUESE NOVA?

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/HotshotWake/status/1662962157229596672 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1662962322703368194 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1663022316425560064 https://twitter.com/HotshotWake/status/1662835259463938049 https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1663127847941160961 https://watchers.news/2023/05/29/cracked-buildings-reported-after-shallow-m3-8-earthquake-hits-melbourne-the-strongest-since-1902/ https://www.democracynow.org/2004/1/22/skull_bones_the_secret_society_that https://www.rainews.it/articoli/2023/05/tra-cremona-e-il-po-potreste-imbattervi-in-un-meteorite-caduto-stanotte-50a5206c-b63f-4fd4-aa38-3adbd12b2ab9.html https://www.the-sun.com/tech/8229102/which-mobile-phones-emit-most-radiation-list-iphones/ https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1662461672353562624 https://twitter.com/OMApproach/status/1662919484359802881/photo/3 https://twitter.com/stopvaccinating/status/1662934433866080256 https://www.sciencealert.com/betelgeuse-is-being-weird-again-what-gives https://studyfinds.org/tomato-plants-scream-cut-stems/ https://studyfinds.org/houseplants-cancer-air-pollutants/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1663093539771670529 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1663099846461468672 https://twitter.com/MazeofDeception/status/1663122521258881024

