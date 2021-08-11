© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP. 2548A - TRUMP CONFIRMS, INFRASTRUCTURE IS THE BEGINNING OF THE GREEN NEW DEAL
Follow
2
Share
Report
160 views • August 11, 2021
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Call Them At (877) 646-5347
Inflation is coming, CEOs of companies are now warning that we are going to see food prices hit all time highs most likely hitting in September. The infrastructure bill has nothing to do withe infrastructure, Trump confirms that this is the beginning of the green deal or great reset. People are watching the [CB] economy unfold, only at the precipice will people demand change.
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Call Them At (877) 646-5347
Inflation is coming, CEOs of companies are now warning that we are going to see food prices hit all time highs most likely hitting in September. The infrastructure bill has nothing to do withe infrastructure, Trump confirms that this is the beginning of the green deal or great reset. People are watching the [CB] economy unfold, only at the precipice will people demand change.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.