Zelensky faces Trump’s 50-day deadline for peace, flight, or ‘death on a cold slab’ – Scott Ritter
Donald Trump’s push for a Ukraine peace deal within 50 days isn’t about pressuring Russia – it’s about getting rid of Zelensky, says former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter.
🔊According to him, the US is giving Zelensky a deadline – and if there’s no deal, they’ll pull the plug on him.
“He can either leave the old-fashioned way, which is on an airplane with a suitcase full of money going to one of the many mansions that he's bought with American taxpayer funds over the course of the past decade, or he can die on a cold slab, shirtless with a bullet hole in his head,” Ritter said.