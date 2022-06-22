EXCLUSIVE - ‼️ SECRET DOCUMENTS OF THE MARIUPOL SBU - Part II

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EXCLUSIVE‼️SECRET DOCUMENTS OF THE MARIUPOL SBU‼️ PART II
Secret disks and SD cards, documents for cooperation with the SBU, telephone wiretaps, requests to state institutions - all this and much more we found in the safes of SBU employees. Now there is a thorough analysis of the documents that will help identify the criminals. I have no doubt about it!