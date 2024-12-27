Reason Western feminist nations cannot identify witch in church is all women now have Jezebel spirit

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). Reason why End Times fake Christians cannot identify the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witches in their churches is because Western feminist nations’ fake Christian women now resemble reptilian witches since they have the same Jezebel demon spirits inside their bodies and act the same as witches. Warn all church donators now before they get nuked and their skin fall off their bodies! The reason why the millions of Western feminist nations’ post-1960s Sananda Jesus’ End Times “2 Timothy 3:2-5” apostate harlot churches’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled rebels” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians cannot identify immediately the millions of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist church member witch assassins inside their churches, who are putting their 12 million kidnapped Western feminist nations’ children’s human meat & bone ashes into their church food, is because the millions of Western feminist nations’ fake Christian women now resemble identically the reptilian witches, since they have the same reptilian Jezebel demon spirit inside their bodies from very young ages, and they act the same as the reptilian witches, and they think like the reptilian witches, and have the same values as the reptilian witches, and they dress identical to the reptilian witches. If you have one rotten apple inside a crate, then it is easy to identify it, but if you have a crate that is all rotten apples, you cannot tell which one is the forbidden fruit, because they all look & smell the same. They all have stench, and they all corrupt the family & society with their thinking, and they all redefine hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods, and they all remove God’s spiritual protection, and they all bring back millions of fallen angels and nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim from the abyss to take over their governments & churches & schools & media & corporations & military & courts & police to exterminate them just as in Noah’s days. If you had a real Church of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who have the Holy Spirit of God, you would be able to tell immediately when a witch tries to infiltrate a church, because they behave like reptilian women and not like human specie women. A reptilian spirit and God’s Holy Spirit are extreme opposite spirits. Satan Lucifer does not work instantly, but he corrupts usually the women who is the weaker mind or Eve first over a very long period of time, so that the corruption cannot be detected from generation to generation, until you have an End Times most wicked vile disgusting stinking generation on earth that resembles the generation in Noah’s days who were raped & eaten by the nephilims. This is why millions of Western feminist nations’ women and 12 million children are being raped & eaten by the nephilims, and the millions of fake Christians are not exposing it to the 6 billion humans as “watchmen on the wall,” but they are hiding it for fear of assassination attempts and ridicule from their church donators, and condoning it in silence, and even worse, they are eating their own children in their church member witch assassins’ church food and watching other church donators eat their children without warning them. They are worse than the Israelites during the siege, who ate their children, because they watch others eat their children, too. This is what the Western feminist nations’ churches have come, too. They resemble the reptilian witches in cowardice and traitor mentalities, too.





