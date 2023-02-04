Create New Account
Sheep Leave the fallen pastors the false church
Arrowsword
Published Yesterday

Updated Mirrored Video

this video is mirrored from Youtube account Amightywind video link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwlS1qXsmQg

See all Prophecies as YAH prophesied to HIS
Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
and many other prophecies as well at the following Amightywind Ministry website here below of YAHUVEH GOD'S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html​
for full two hour audio message

You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: .https://rumble.com/vcnd2y-1-no-fear-no-retreat-red-sea-miracle-faith.html. Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.

You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!

If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&amp;;t=0s

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&amp;;t=0s

Keywords
godjesusyahushuayah

