NWO-GOV-CORPS CONTINUE PLOTTING MANDATORY KILL-SHOTS... FOR ALL ADULTS ! #AGENDA 2023

(world orders review)================

NWO-GOV-CORPS CONTINUE PLOTTING MANDATORY KILL-SHOTS... FOR ALL ADULTS !

2023-25 Slavery & Genocide Policy #AGENDA 2030

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FLEAygDspR6m/ [SHARE]

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Look at these humans! How could such glacial slowness even be called life?

An age could pass, virtual empires rise and fall in the time they took

to open their mouths to utter some new inanity! — Iain M. Banks





The battle is just beginning dear friends... Not ending, moving on, changing or finishing, as some would have it. To all the real truth seekers and speakers in all areas. You are amazing souls. You have been and are still, the line in the sand ! If it was not for 'all of you', well... all would already be lost. Never forget that. Double down and saddle up dear friends! [love and respect to you always]

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(source) alanthier channel / visit and share

@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/alanthier001/

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(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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COV-ID TWILIGHT ZONE - SUMMER ROLL ON (AUG 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CNjiVA5XnhUR/

Be sure to CODDLE the EVIL TRAITORS, or you're mean

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaGt7gYR20xM/

(La Quinta Columna) On The PURPOSES of VACCNATION

EUGENICS, DEPOPULATION, BEHAVIOR CONTROL





👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/







