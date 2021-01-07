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DO WE REALLY KNOW WHO MIKE PENCE IS?.... Call Sign Changed on July 4, 2019
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830 views • January 07, 2021
A compilation of Mike Pence clips. Do we have a traitor as VP?... Also an alleged accuser of Pence Crimes Against Humanity who is now dead.. Indiana the State Pence Governed is a Hub for HUMAN TRAFFICKING.... Is there a Pence connection? Will the real Mike Pence Please Stand Up..... Video by Angel Wallice.
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