IT's BACK - Trump hosts Netanyahu in Washington

Trump hosts Netanyahu in Washington
The Israeli prime minister becomes the FIRST foreign leader to meet the US president since his inauguration.
The visit comes amid changes in US trade policy. Netanyahu is reportedly planning to discuss tariffs during the trip.
Netanyahu to tell Trump what a ‘good [nuclear] deal should look like’
Thinks odds are ‘EXTREMELY LOW’ US-Iran will strike one
‘Netanyahu wants the Libya model. Full dismantling of Iran's nuclear program’ — reports