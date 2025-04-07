IT's BACK - Trump hosts Netanyahu in Washington

Trump hosts Netanyahu in Washington

The Israeli prime minister becomes the FIRST foreign leader to meet the US president since his inauguration.

The visit comes amid changes in US trade policy. Netanyahu is reportedly planning to discuss tariffs during the trip.

Found this too:

Netanyahu to tell Trump what a ‘good [nuclear] deal should look like’

Thinks odds are ‘EXTREMELY LOW’ US-Iran will strike one

‘Netanyahu wants the Libya model. Full dismantling of Iran's nuclear program’ — reports