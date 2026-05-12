Many Questions One Answer

#Jesus #God #Redemption #Perfection #Seven #Steps #Stages #Sanctification #PaulEss #Encourage #QandA #Questions #Answers #LearningTheBibleTogether #Stylianou #Greek #ChartridgeMissionChurch #Chesham





The hugely popular Paul Ess never fails to encourage and lift even the most oppressed Christians. Here, he explores the many questions we have about the Christian Faith and finds there is only one answer. Looking at the Biblical books of Romans, Ezekiel, and Exodus, Paul presents God's 7 Stages of Redemption and His 7 Steps to Perfection. Prepare to be motivated to serve God!





Paul Ess YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFv0kkvZEUAaIBTVjT8NptRx





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 10th May 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.