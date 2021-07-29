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They will continue to deceive you and you fall for it, check-out CDC's recommendation.
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436 views • July 29, 2021
How many times, do they need to lie to you, to deceive you, to go back on their words, to keep moving the goalpost before you stop trusting them with your life and the lives of your children? What does it take.
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