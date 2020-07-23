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Mid-Week (USA Wed) Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - Nightcrawlers + Space etc] - OT Chan Live#288
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10 views • July 23, 2020
#MUFON #SECURETEAM #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #CGIUFOS #ALIENS #UFOS
Topics:
1) Gen Chat
2) How far from you can you see a passenger Jet (or its lights)?
3) Space Junk in Texas and TPOM Dream Team fakenews
4) Lens Flare UFO posted on FB UFO groups
5) UFOman is getting ideas from OT Chan
6) GUFON admits hes shit reseearcher
7) GUFON is attacked by his fraud mates when tells the truth
a UFO video is clearly a balloon (same one I debunked last
week on Area503)
8) Mojos new video looked at.. lights in the sky on night vision
9) Nightcrawlers - The Truth about the alien ghosts
10) Kevlar cloak - new techy thread of 2020
11) Bats/Bugs and lasers
12) Quick look at TPOM thirdphaseofmoon latest antartica video
and prove what it is.. not a UFO under Ice
13) Quick look over UFOofinterest posts
14) A look at 2 UFO man videos
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:
1) Gen Chat
2) How far from you can you see a passenger Jet (or its lights)?
3) Space Junk in Texas and TPOM Dream Team fakenews
4) Lens Flare UFO posted on FB UFO groups
5) UFOman is getting ideas from OT Chan
6) GUFON admits hes shit reseearcher
7) GUFON is attacked by his fraud mates when tells the truth
a UFO video is clearly a balloon (same one I debunked last
week on Area503)
8) Mojos new video looked at.. lights in the sky on night vision
9) Nightcrawlers - The Truth about the alien ghosts
10) Kevlar cloak - new techy thread of 2020
11) Bats/Bugs and lasers
12) Quick look at TPOM thirdphaseofmoon latest antartica video
and prove what it is.. not a UFO under Ice
13) Quick look over UFOofinterest posts
14) A look at 2 UFO man videos
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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