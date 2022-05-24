Is it Human to Err?

An illustrated audio excerpt from Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health

The sentient portion of the mind—the actual computing ability of Man—is never in error. Yet if the mind always computes perfectly on the data that it has stored and perceived, how is it then that people make errors in judgment?

Just as with a machine that has a held down "7" button, when incorrect data gets fed into the human memory banks, it can cause a person to make errors and act in an abnormal manner.





Containing discoveries heralded as greater than the wheel or fire, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for more than 60 years.

Here is L. Ron Hubbard’s landmark book presenting his discovery of the reactive mind that underlies and enslaves Man.

It’s the source of nightmares, unreasonable fears, upsets and insecurity. And here is the way to get rid of it and achieve the long sought goal of Clear.

This is the complete handbook of Dianetics procedure and, with it, any two reasonably intelligent people can break the chains that have held them prisoner to the upsets and trauma of the past.

A bestseller for more than half a century and with tens of millions of copies in print, translated in more than fifty languages and used in more than 100 countries of Earth, Dianetics is indisputably the most widely read and influential book about the human mind ever written.

And for that reason, it will forever be known as Book One.

Among the discoveries herein:

The Goal of Man The Dynamic Principle of Existence—the one word that motivates all living things .

The Four Dynamics—the drives upon which all of life is compartmented .

The Descriptic Graph of Survival—revealing one’s true potential and how to achieve it .

The discovery of and complete anatomy of the reactive mind.

The painful experiences—engrams—contained in the reactive mind which command one to act irrationally against their own wishes and goals.

The impact of prenatal engrams—what took place before you were born and how it’s influenced you ever since.

The complete Dianetics procedure to discover and eradicate these harmful experiences so they never affect you again, revealing the one person you’ve always wanted to know—you.

Buy and Read Dianetics.

Discover the reactive mind and how you can get rid of it.

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Phone: (613) 230-5701

https://www.dianetics.org/