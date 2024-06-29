This Is About Victory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Next Man Up
* It’s not going to stop until you make it stop.
* The only way you stop it is reciprocity.
* You have to go on offense.
* They’re not just going to give up.
* If you don’t quit, we win.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | WarRoom Battleground Episode 565 (28 June 2024)
https://rumble.com/v54ewss-warroom-battleground-ep-565-historical-day-at-the-supreme-court-media-conti.html