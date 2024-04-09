Create New Account
What "Noble" Hamas Teaches Their Children in Gaza + Why there is No Peace
Published Yesterday

from the Dr. Phil show, this what Hamas teaches children in the Gaza Strip. How many of these children, are truly innocent when inculcated with such an ideology? How will there EVER be peace? This is why the left in America wants control of our education system.

