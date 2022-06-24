CDC Director describes the rigorous science behind the COVID vaccines for kids

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Steve Kirsch.This video, produced by the CDC, describes in more detail the rigorous science that was used to justify the approval of the COVID vaccine for young kids.
It contains important safety information for parents worldwide to be aware of.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19h3ww-secret-cdc-director-briefing-video-the-real-story-behind-the-covid-vax.html