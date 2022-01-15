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8 BIG Government LIES about Covid-19
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32 views • January 15, 2022
The New American.
How is it that all these governments tell the same 8 lies over and over? They Lie for power and control, and if you follow them, you are going to your own destruction.
The 8 Big Lies:
1- This is a lethal virus.
2- PCR tests are effective.
3- Masks Work.
4- Lockdowns would slow the spread.
5- Asymptomatic transmission.
6- No treatments for COVID.
7- No natural immunity.
8- The Vaccine is safe and effective.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/fa4899d6-f158-425d-98e4-716ef2f36796
How is it that all these governments tell the same 8 lies over and over? They Lie for power and control, and if you follow them, you are going to your own destruction.
The 8 Big Lies:
1- This is a lethal virus.
2- PCR tests are effective.
3- Masks Work.
4- Lockdowns would slow the spread.
5- Asymptomatic transmission.
6- No treatments for COVID.
7- No natural immunity.
8- The Vaccine is safe and effective.
Mirrored from https://www.brighteon.com/fa4899d6-f158-425d-98e4-716ef2f36796
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