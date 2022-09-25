How to Collect Water before Possible Nuclear Conflict, Considering Survival Opportunities

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What are you doing to avoid United Nations Hillary Clinton Fun Camps? Are you collecting water just in case a nuclear conflict is unleashed at any given moment? From age 3, 1967, my Psychopath Scientist Secular Humanism Father unknowingly sprouted one of the greatest opponents thinking a toddler crawling under tables, & listening, didn't understand what was being discussed with Rothschild Central Banker & Chinese Spies in our Ludlow Massachusetts Home.
Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews My Bitchute video uploads: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/