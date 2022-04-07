Interview of a sociopath

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Revealing interview of a person with antisocial personality disorder, describing in detail the total lack of any positive or negative emotions, the cunning and deliberate imitation of emotions, their preying manipulativeness of other people, their violent outbursts of anger, their creeping danger, their arrogance, their obsessive sense of superiority, etc. 4.5% of the general population.