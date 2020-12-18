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Words From The Lord: "JUDGEMENT & ANGEL OF DEATH COME TO AMERICA!!!" - "TIME IS SHORT!!" - "YOUR ENEMIES ARE AT YOUR GATES!!" - "THE TIME IS NOW!!"
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130 views • December 18, 2020
A GREAT CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS IS HERE!! PREPARE! PREPARE!
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/
There is a woman in the Ephah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htl7B8cb10o
Zechariah 5:5-11 – Homecoming: Babel Returns Home :: By Mark A. Becker
https://www.raptureready.com/2020/08/19/zechariah-55-11-homecoming-babel-returns-home-by-mark-a-becker/
Zech 5 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/zechariah/5.htm
Zech 5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%205&;version=KJV
Looking towards the Heaven for Jesus
Looking towards the Heaven for Jesus
1 day ago
TAKE ⚠️ HEED 📢 US COLONEL CELESTINO T PEREZ HAS ISSUED A WARNING ON HIS PARLER ACCOUNT TODAY THAT SOMETIME BETWEEN THE 18TH & 24TH THAT TRUMP WILL TACTICALLY IMPLEMENT THE SANCTIONS FROM 2018 EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR VOTER INTERFERENCE. THIS WILL FREEZE THE MONEY & ASSETS OF PEOPLE & ENTITIES OF FACEBOOK, TWITTER, FAKE NEWS CORP & CHINESE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS. THE MILITARY HAS PREPARED OUR BORDERS, LAND & SEA FOR INVASION. THE COLONEL IS ADVISING EVERYONE TO MAKE SURE YOUR FAMILY HAS ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF BOTTLED WATER & A TEN DAY SUPPLY OF FOOD. ALSO GET A CB RADIO IF YOU DO NOT OWN ONE. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL HAVE NO AUTHORITY SO IT IS A GOOD IDEA TO ASSEMBLE A TEAM TO SECURE YOUR SURROUNDINGS. I ASK EVERYONE TO SHARE THIS TO MAKE EVERYONE AWARE IF WHAT IS COMING IN A COUPLE DAYS SO EVERYONE IS PREPARED.
Judgment to America – Brandon Muchmore
https://444prophecynews.com/judgment-to-america-brandon-muchmore/
CITIES WILL BE JUDGED -WARNING TO SAULT STE. MARIE in NORTH AMERICA – DESTRUCTION COMES – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/cities-will-be-judged-warning-to-sault-ste-marie-in-north-america-destruction-comes-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
YOUR ENEMIES ARE AT YOUR GATES, AMERICA! – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/your-enemies-are-at-your-gates-america-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
Look to the Signs in the Skies – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/look-to-the-signs-in-the-skies-cryptic1/
The Time Is Now – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-is-now-lynne-johnson/
TIME IS SHORT – Mary Chambers
https://444prophecynews.com/time-is-short-mary-chambers/
Are you one of the five FOOLISH virgins? It’s TIME to get SERIOUS about your RELATIONSHIP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BwMr2bVBNc
💫⚔️🌹A DREAM FROM FATHER THIS MORNING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OJiqoRUV3Q
Genesis 37
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2037&;version=KJV
Gen 3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203&;version=KJV
The Coat of Many Colors
https://www.ernestangley.org/read/article/the_coat_of_many_colors
veil of temple
https://www.google.com/search?q=veil+of+temple&;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwifsdGyytHtAhUO1VkKHVOmDIgQ_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=1ni65AODLs9A0M
_______________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/
There is a woman in the Ephah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htl7B8cb10o
Zechariah 5:5-11 – Homecoming: Babel Returns Home :: By Mark A. Becker
https://www.raptureready.com/2020/08/19/zechariah-55-11-homecoming-babel-returns-home-by-mark-a-becker/
Zech 5 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/zechariah/5.htm
Zech 5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%205&;version=KJV
Looking towards the Heaven for Jesus
Looking towards the Heaven for Jesus
1 day ago
TAKE ⚠️ HEED 📢 US COLONEL CELESTINO T PEREZ HAS ISSUED A WARNING ON HIS PARLER ACCOUNT TODAY THAT SOMETIME BETWEEN THE 18TH & 24TH THAT TRUMP WILL TACTICALLY IMPLEMENT THE SANCTIONS FROM 2018 EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR VOTER INTERFERENCE. THIS WILL FREEZE THE MONEY & ASSETS OF PEOPLE & ENTITIES OF FACEBOOK, TWITTER, FAKE NEWS CORP & CHINESE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS. THE MILITARY HAS PREPARED OUR BORDERS, LAND & SEA FOR INVASION. THE COLONEL IS ADVISING EVERYONE TO MAKE SURE YOUR FAMILY HAS ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF BOTTLED WATER & A TEN DAY SUPPLY OF FOOD. ALSO GET A CB RADIO IF YOU DO NOT OWN ONE. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL HAVE NO AUTHORITY SO IT IS A GOOD IDEA TO ASSEMBLE A TEAM TO SECURE YOUR SURROUNDINGS. I ASK EVERYONE TO SHARE THIS TO MAKE EVERYONE AWARE IF WHAT IS COMING IN A COUPLE DAYS SO EVERYONE IS PREPARED.
Judgment to America – Brandon Muchmore
https://444prophecynews.com/judgment-to-america-brandon-muchmore/
CITIES WILL BE JUDGED -WARNING TO SAULT STE. MARIE in NORTH AMERICA – DESTRUCTION COMES – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/cities-will-be-judged-warning-to-sault-ste-marie-in-north-america-destruction-comes-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
YOUR ENEMIES ARE AT YOUR GATES, AMERICA! – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/your-enemies-are-at-your-gates-america-handmaid-of-the-most-high/
Look to the Signs in the Skies – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/look-to-the-signs-in-the-skies-cryptic1/
The Time Is Now – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-is-now-lynne-johnson/
TIME IS SHORT – Mary Chambers
https://444prophecynews.com/time-is-short-mary-chambers/
Are you one of the five FOOLISH virgins? It’s TIME to get SERIOUS about your RELATIONSHIP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BwMr2bVBNc
💫⚔️🌹A DREAM FROM FATHER THIS MORNING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OJiqoRUV3Q
Genesis 37
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2037&;version=KJV
Gen 3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203&;version=KJV
The Coat of Many Colors
https://www.ernestangley.org/read/article/the_coat_of_many_colors
veil of temple
https://www.google.com/search?q=veil+of+temple&;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwifsdGyytHtAhUO1VkKHVOmDIgQ_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=1ni65AODLs9A0M
_______________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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