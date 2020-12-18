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Words From The Lord: "JUDGEMENT & ANGEL OF DEATH COME TO AMERICA!!!" - "TIME IS SHORT!!" - "YOUR ENEMIES ARE AT YOUR GATES!!" - "THE TIME IS NOW!!"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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A GREAT CONVERGENCE OF EVENTS IS HERE!! PREPARE! PREPARE!
https://iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com/

There is a woman in the Ephah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htl7B8cb10o

Zechariah 5:5-11 – Homecoming: Babel Returns Home :: By Mark A. Becker
https://www.raptureready.com/2020/08/19/zechariah-55-11-homecoming-babel-returns-home-by-mark-a-becker/

Zech 5 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/zechariah/5.htm

Zech 5
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%205&;version=KJV

Looking towards the Heaven for Jesus
Looking towards the Heaven for Jesus
1 day ago
TAKE ⚠️ HEED 📢 US COLONEL CELESTINO T PEREZ HAS ISSUED A WARNING ON HIS PARLER ACCOUNT TODAY THAT SOMETIME BETWEEN THE 18TH & 24TH THAT TRUMP WILL TACTICALLY IMPLEMENT THE SANCTIONS FROM 2018 EXECUTIVE ORDER FOR VOTER INTERFERENCE. THIS WILL FREEZE THE MONEY & ASSETS OF PEOPLE & ENTITIES OF FACEBOOK, TWITTER, FAKE NEWS CORP & CHINESE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS. THE MILITARY HAS PREPARED OUR BORDERS, LAND & SEA FOR INVASION. THE COLONEL IS ADVISING EVERYONE TO MAKE SURE YOUR FAMILY HAS ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF BOTTLED WATER & A TEN DAY SUPPLY OF FOOD. ALSO GET A CB RADIO IF YOU DO NOT OWN ONE. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL HAVE NO AUTHORITY SO IT IS A GOOD IDEA TO ASSEMBLE A TEAM TO SECURE YOUR SURROUNDINGS. I ASK EVERYONE TO SHARE THIS TO MAKE EVERYONE AWARE IF WHAT IS COMING IN A COUPLE DAYS SO EVERYONE IS PREPARED.

Judgment to America – Brandon Muchmore
https://444prophecynews.com/judgment-to-america-brandon-muchmore/

CITIES WILL BE JUDGED -WARNING TO SAULT STE. MARIE in NORTH AMERICA – DESTRUCTION COMES – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/cities-will-be-judged-warning-to-sault-ste-marie-in-north-america-destruction-comes-handmaid-of-the-most-high/

YOUR ENEMIES ARE AT YOUR GATES, AMERICA! – Handmaid of the Most High
https://444prophecynews.com/your-enemies-are-at-your-gates-america-handmaid-of-the-most-high/

Look to the Signs in the Skies – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/look-to-the-signs-in-the-skies-cryptic1/

The Time Is Now – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/the-time-is-now-lynne-johnson/

TIME IS SHORT – Mary Chambers
https://444prophecynews.com/time-is-short-mary-chambers/


Are you one of the five FOOLISH virgins? It’s TIME to get SERIOUS about your RELATIONSHIP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BwMr2bVBNc

💫⚔️🌹A DREAM FROM FATHER THIS MORNING
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OJiqoRUV3Q

Genesis 37
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%2037&;version=KJV

Gen 3
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%203&;version=KJV

The Coat of Many Colors
https://www.ernestangley.org/read/article/the_coat_of_many_colors

veil of temple
https://www.google.com/search?q=veil+of+temple&;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwifsdGyytHtAhUO1VkKHVOmDIgQ_AUoAXoECBIQAw&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=1ni65AODLs9A0M
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Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy